The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat jumped to 165 on Tuesday, with 19 more people testing positive for the viral infection in the state, an official said.

Of the new cases, 13 were reported from Ahmedabad, three from Patan, and one each from Bhavnagar, Anand and Sabarkantha, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

A 37-year-old patient from Rajkot was discharged, she said, adding that total 23 people have recovered so far in the state.

The state has so far reported 12 deaths due to the disease.