Two jawans of 231 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured in Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast by the Naxals in Dantewada on Friday.

The explosion took place in Aranpur area of Dantewada.

The jawans have been taken to the nearest district hospital, one jawan is in a critical condition.

This is the second incident in 10 days, six jawans were killed and one was injured in an IED blast in Dantewada’s Cholnar village on May 20.