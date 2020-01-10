2 men posing as RTI activists held for extorting money from sculptor in Santacruz

The Mumbai police on Thursday arrested two men who were allegedly extorting money from a sculptor in Santacruz by posing as RTI activists of the H East ward.

According senior inspector of Vakola Police Station, Kailash Awhad, the duo demanded Rs 20,000 from the victim alleging that he was carrying out structural changes in his residence without the necessary permissions. The police arrested the accused people late on Wednesday night. The two have been identified as Dinesh Singh and Ramesh Pardeshi.

The complaint Mangesh Bhagat said that the accused men told him that they were RTI activists and would lodge a complaint to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) if he failed to pay the said money. Bhagat told the police that he gave Rs. 4000 to them. However, after the duo continued to demand more money from him, he approached the police and filed an FIR against them.

The duo has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 384 (extortion).