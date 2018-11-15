Two militants, who were arrested from Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, were part of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) module and had come to the town to ferry weapons to the Kashmir Valley, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Rajiv Pandey said a special investigation team (SIT), headed by a sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), was formed to probe the case.

Auqib Ahmad Bhat and Shabir Ahmad Dar, both hailing from Pulwama district of south Kashmir, were arrested during a joint operation by police and the Army in Mendhar area of the border district on Wednesday.

Two AK-56 rifles, two magazines, 60 rounds, and four hand grenades were seized from their possession.

“Prima facie, it was established that they were part of LeT module and were assigned the task to shift weapons from Poonch to the Kashmir Valley,” the SSP told reporters.

Presenting the arrested persons before the media persons, he said that preliminary investigations revealed that they were not in the district to carry out any terror activity.

“They are associates of militants and their only motive was to shift the weapons from Poonch to Kashmir,” Pandey said.