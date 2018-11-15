Two tiger cubs were Thursday killed after being hit by a train in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district, over 150 kilometres from here, an official said.

The two cubs, around six months old, were hit by the Balharshah-Gondia passenger train near Junona village between Chandrapur and Nagbhid stations around 7-7: 30 am, killing them instantly, Rishikesh Ranjan, general manager of the state-run Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra told agencies.

He said samples obtained from the two cubs will be sent to labs for tests following which post-mortem would be conducted.