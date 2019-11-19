At least two ‘warkaris’ (followers of Lord Vithoba) were killed and 15 other sustained injuries after an earth-mover hit their ‘dindi’ (group) near Pune on Tuesday morning, the police official said.

According to report, one of the deceased identified as Sopan Maharaj Namdas, and he was the 17th descendant of poet- saint Sant Namdev.

The incident took place at Dive Ghat between Saswad and Pune when several dindis along with the main palanquin of Sant Namdev were on their way to Alandi, where it was supposed to reach on Wednesday, said a Loni Kalbhor police station official.

The officer said, “Warkaris were resting at the place when an earth- mover’s brakes failed and rammed into one group. Two warkaris, identified as Sopan Maharaj Namdas (34) and Atul Alashi (23), were killed and 15 sustained injuries.”

Police said, after the incident the driver of the earth-mover was taken into custody, and the warkaris demanded police cover for the pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, Kothrud MLA and Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil is scheduled to meet the injured warkaris at a hospital here, party functionaries said.