A 22-year-old labourer engaged in renovation work at the naval officers building at Colaba in south Mumbai died after he fell off the tenth floor on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Vikas Kumar, was taken to a hospital, but was declared dead before admission, a police official said.

Cuff Parade police have registered a case against the building contractor for negligence, senior police inspector Rashmi Jadhav said. No arrest is made so far.