237 illegal immigrants saved from drowning in Libya

As many as 237 illegal immigrants sailing towards Libya were saved from drowning by the Naval forces affiliated with the National Consensus Government in Libya.

According to a statement by the forces, 237 illegal immigrants in two inflatable boats – including 44 women and 7 children – were saved from drowning off the Libyan city of Az-Zawiyah, the Anadolu Agency reported.

Majority of the immigrants belonged to Africa except two, who were from Bangladesh.

They were also provided medical service and humanitarian aid.

As per official sources, Ninety five percent of immigrants in Libya are Africans, who brave a perilous journey across the Mediterranean Sea to reach Europe.