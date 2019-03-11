Twenty-five girl students had taken ill after consuming sweets in the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay campus in suburban Powai, officials said on Monday.

They were promptly provided medical treatment at the hospital in the premier institute’s campus and discharged, an IIT-B public relations officer said.

The students of H-10 Hostel in the campus Saturday complained of giddiness after eating sweets following which they were rushed to hospital, an official said.

He said samples of the sweets they consumed have been sent for laboratory analysis, adding that the cause of the food poisoning is yet to be ascertained.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation team visited the IIT-B campus after the incident and carried out an inspection of the mess where the sweets were prepared.

The mess will remain closed till Tuesday as part of sanitisation works, an official said.