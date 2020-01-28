Malegaon: 7 died, more than 20 injured after bus rams into auto rickshaw and falls in well

At least seven people were killed and more than twenty injured after a bus and rickshaw collided and fell into a well in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on Tuesday. As per reports, the accident took place around 3.45 pm when the bus was on its way from Malegaon to Kalwan and the driver allegedly lost control of the bus.

After crossing the Deola-Saundane road near Meshi Faata, the bus rammed into an auto rickshaw. Reportedly, the bus was carrying 35 passengers while there were 7 passengers in the auto rickshaw. It is said that the well is 70 feet deep.

After the accident, the police, civic authorities and locals rushed to spot and got engaged in the rescue operation. A crane has been deployed to pull the vehicles out. The rescue operation is on. More details are awaited.