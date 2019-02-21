The police have booked three persons for allegedly posting derogatory posts against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and fanning anti-India sentiments on social media, officials said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Subhash Chandra Shakya said, “A complaint was lodged by a local leader of Vishwa Hindu Parishad against Wali Hasan that he had written ‘Hindustan Murdabad’ and ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ on his facebook wall.”

“In the same post, he wrote derogatory slogans against Prime Minister Modi and eulogised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he added.

When local residents opposed him, Hasan and his friends Imran and Aftab threatened to kill them, Shakya claimed.

The officer said that a case was registered against the trio under the IPC and IT Act and a hunt was launched to nab them.