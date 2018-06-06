At least three people were killed on Wednesday in a road mishap, involving, collision between a truck and a pickup van in Bangladesh’s Kalihati upazila (sub-district) of Tangail district in Dhaka Division.

The deceased have not been identified as of now.

The incident took place between a Dhaka-bound truck and a pickup van in Shoratoil areaaround 9am, the Dhaka Tribune reported, quoting Bangabandhu Bridge East police station Officer-in-Charge Mosharaf Hossain.

The accident claimed three lives on the spot and left one wounded, who has been shifted to the hospital for the treatment, the report said.