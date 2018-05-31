The Thane police’s Crime Branch seized over 50 kg of cannabis estimated to be worth around Rs 7.46 lakh and arrested three women in this connection, an official said on May 31.

Acting on a tip-off, the police kept a watch near the Kalyan railway station and nabbed the three women, all hailing from Odisha, when they came there with the narcotic on May 29, senior police inspector Jairaj Ranavare said.

Around 50 kg of the contraband was seized from their possession, he said.

Those arrested were identified as Junnu Navrasingh Dakwa (45), Sarojini Swine (31) and Babbi Reddy (35). Offences were registered against them under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

The police was trying to find out from where the women got the cannabis and to whom they intended to sell it, he added.