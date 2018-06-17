All four persons, who allegedly gangraped a minor girl in the district yesterday, have been arrested, police today said.

The four had allegedly gangraped a 14-year-old girl at an abandoned building in Ahiyapur village of Sarmera police station area of the district late last evening, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudhir Kumar Porika said.

“All the four accused, who have been named in the FIR, have been arrested today,” the SP said.

The incident occurred when the girl was on her way to catch a bus to reach her aunt’s place after she was scolded by her mother last evening, the SP said.

A man, who the girl knew, met her at the bus stand and tricked her to accompany him. The man also took three freinds along with him, the SP said.

The four men then took the girl to an abandoned building near Ahiyapur village and raped her, he said adding that they also made a video of the incident.

The girl informed her family about the incident today following which an FIR was lodged with Sarmera police station. The police swung into action immediately and arrested all the four accused, said the SP, who himself visited the spot.

It may be noted that police had taken suo motu action after a video of a girl, who was accompanied by a male friend, being molested in Nalanda district had gone viral on social media on June 12.

In a similar incident, a group of armed youths tied a man to a tree and raped his wife and 15-year-old daughter near Sondiha village of Konch Police Station area of Gaya district in the night of June 13.

The family was waylaid while they were crossing the area on a motorcycle.