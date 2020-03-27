Around 40 migrant labourers working in Mumbai were caught here on Friday morning for allegedly trying to escape to Uttar Pradesh in a truck amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown imposed for curbing the spread of Coronavirus, police said.

The driver of the truck had told the police that he was carrying vegetables in the vehicle, an official said.

“The 40 migrant labourers work in Mumbai. Due to the Coronavirus scare, they were trying to go to their native places in Uttar Pradesh in the truck. They had reached Nashik, where the police caught them and asked them to return to Mumbai in the same vehicle,” inspector (crime) D Gawde of Kopri Police Station said.

“Scared of the action, the driver started driving back to Mumbai. When the truck reached Anand Nagar check-post in Thane, the police checked the vehicle and found the labourers travelling in it,” he added.

When asked why they were going to UP, the labourers told the police that they were concerned about the spread of Coronavirus in Mumbai and hence wanted to return to their native places, Gawde added.

They have been booked under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that it was necessary for a decisive battle against the Coronavirus outbreak.