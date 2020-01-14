4th edition of tri-services veteran’s day celebrated at Colaba

The fourth edition of Tri-Services Veterans’ day was celebrated on Tuesday in a solemn ceremony with a tri-services guard of honour at the Shaheed Smarak in Colaba, Mumbai. The Honourable RRM Shri Shripad Naik was the Chief Guest for the event and paid homage to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the Shaheed Smarak. The event was attended by Veterans and serving officers from all three services.

Wreaths were also laid by Vice Adm Ajit Kumar FOC-in-C Western Naval Command, Lt Gen SK Prashar GOC Maharashtra Gujarat and Goa Area, AVM Rajeev Hora AOC HQ Maritime Air Operations and Veterans from the three services. On completion of the wreath laying ceremony, the chief guest interacted with the veterans over high tea and acknowledged their sacrifices and stellar contributions to the society.

The Veterans’ day is celebrated on 14 Jan every year to honour their contributions and also marks the day in 1953 when Field Marshal KM Cariappa, OBE, the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army post independence, hung his uniform after a glorious service to the nation.