In an unprecedented move and also the first of its kind, newly-appointment Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday announced that his 25-member cabinet will have five deputy chief ministers from five different castes and the new council of ministers will be constituted at a public function on Saturday and accordingly, one each from SC, ST, BC, minority and Kapu communities would be made deputy CMs. This decision seems to target at keeping the minority communities in the good book of the government.

The Chief Minister has also decided and directed his legislators that the Cabinet would predominantly comprise members from the weaker sections, contrary to expectations that the Reddy community would get a lion’s share. Reddy’s cabinet is also going to be reconstituted two and a half years later after a mid-term review of the government’s performance.