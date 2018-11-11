On the same day, nephew Dushyant Chautala reacted on his uncle Abhay’s statement in a meeting at Yamuna Nagar by counter alleging, “Some people are trying to weaken the party and organisation, but their efforts will not be allowed to succeed. Whatever my grandfather Omprakash Chautala decides, will be acceptable to us and the policies of the party Supremo will not be allowed to downsize by anyone having bad intentions.”

Expressing his anguish over the issuance of show cause notice by the party alleging indiscipline, Dushyant Chautala said, “The drafting of the notice has pained me internally , because the words and style of it can never be those of my grandfather(Omprakash Chautala). This smells some conspiracy against me.”

Naina Chautala, an MLA of INLD and mother of Dushyant and Digvijay, has come to support her aggrieved duo. In her ‘Hari Chunari Chaupal’ (the meeting of her women supporters wearing green stole) she gave clean chit to her sons and asked the audiences, “Is raising slogans in favour of party leader indiscipline? Supporters of my sons never raised slogans against any party leader, then why they allege the duo of indiscipline?”

Party workers are also feeling pained over the legacy row and hope for the earliest possible settlement in the party interest. Om Prakash Barwa, a party MLA from Loharu constituency, talking with us over phone on Friday Nov 02, 2018, says, “We want the party leadership and Chautala family remain united and the present row should be resolved at the earliest under the leadership of party Supremo Chaudhary Omprakash Chautala.”

A contemporary of Ranjeet Singh revolt era, Ran Singh Maan, presently a spokesperson of congress and former chief parliamentary secretary in INLD party government, who also had been a close associate of late Chaudhary Devi Lal, says in a statement sent to this writer, “None of the present contenders of Chaudhary Devi Lal’s legacy is the real political heir of him. They all are his mere descendants and they are fighting for only utilizing Devi Lal’s brand name just to achieve their political goal.”

What the results will be?

The present legacy war is also taken as the repetition of previous one that dashed Ranjeet Singh to the zero political base and raised the eldest son Omprakash Chautala to sky heights and proved him the real political legal heir of Chaudhary Devi Lal. Here also the battle fighters, Abhay Singh Chautala and Dushyant Chautala, are trying to prove the other one as ‘Ranjeet Singh’. But, the time to come will tell, who will meet the fate of Ranjeet Singh. It is worth mention here that the grip of the then party supremo( Chaudhary Devi Lal ) was much stronger than that of present Supremo, Omprakash Chautala being in jail and having health problems .

However, Dushyant Chautala is saying in every statement that he will follow the decision of his grandfather, Omprakash Chautala, irrespective of its side, it may take. But, the political analysts consider it a diplomatic statement and they clearly conclude that the loser will surely revolt and the winner will be the ‘Sikander’ for all the purposes. Because everyone knows that the winner will not vacate the legacy chair even for the coming kin of the loser. That is why the analysts declare it a decisive and once for all fight.

Now here seems to arise two situations and the political thinkers express doubts about the win of INLD party in both the possibilities. If the party splits, both the factions will not touch even the two figure line and if due to any political or family circle pressure they remain undivided and have to fight the elections under one flag of the party, even then the two factions will blow their own trumpets and try to ensure a win for self and a knock out for the other. There is a spread in the public that Mayawati’s BSP may also think over again on the alliance with the divided house. Whatever the outcome may be, it is certain that the surge of ‘Achchhe Din’ (Better Days) of INLD party is going to dark house.

By Jag Mohan Thaken

