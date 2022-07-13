Representative Image

In Uttar Pradesh a cop hangs himself in his residence at Subhash Nagar area. The incident was reported at Bareilly on Wednesday as he was going through depression. The deceased cop was identified Constable Virendra Pratap Singh who was posted traffic police in Moradabad.

As per the report, the police is still investigating the case of death and according to SSP Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj said to PTI “ Constable Virendra Pratap Singh, posted in the traffic police in Moradabad, hanged himself with his shirt in his house late on Tuesday night”.

In a report mentioned to PTI the SSP stated “Singh had a long-running dispute with his wife because of which he was in depression” and he also quoted to his family.

It is also said before this incident the Virendra Pratap Singh was drinking alcohol and the SSP also stated to PTI “That Singh’s wife has been living with her parents for almost last two years”.

The police also stated that the case has been registered and they have also filed an FIR and the police officer SSP has also stated as quoted to PTI “The post mortem of the body has been done”.