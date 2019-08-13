We all keep dreaming of birthdays, wedding anniversaries, and other special occasions. The birthday parties, graduation dinners, and wedding anniversaries are one of the special moments that we all cherish and eagerly wait for. Among youngsters and children, parents also have a right to hold special occasions to cherish their children up.

Just like Mother’s Day, which is celebrated on the second Sunday in May, Father’s Day, which is celebrated on the third Sunday in June and Children’s Day which is celebrated on November 14, Parent’s Day, which is celebrated on the fourth Sunday in July, is celebrated to honour both the parents — i.e. the father and the mother. This year, Parent’s Day is being celebrated on July 28.

Parent’s Day is dedicated to parents all over the world and is an occasion to show appreciation for the commitment to strengthen the family bond and to create an atmosphere of happiness, love, and understanding. It is the parents’ who mould their child’s/children’s personality according to their inherent strengths, talents and bequeath to them moral values and the spirit of living life wholly.

Parent’s Day acknowledges the overpowering presence of parents in the life of their children.

My parents have always remained the pillar of my life, I have never seen them crying even in the darkest moments of their life.

Parents play an important and precious role in every child’s life. Utilising this opportunity, I would especially like to thank my mother because it is only a mother who sacrifices and goes through a painful journey to raise her child up. Behind every successful person, there is a mother who is always ready to sacrifice anything just to see her child happy. A mother is a goddess who goes through a lot of pain and sacrifices her own blood to give us birth.

We all go through many ups and downs; the only people who stand by us and will stand by us are our parents. There are many relationships we have in our lives, but they are flimsy most of the times and there is only one relationship that remains till our last breath and that relationship is what we share with our parents. Parents are the only people who never step back at the time when we need them and they are always there for us does not matter how difficult the situation is.

My parents are the actual reason for my success in my career and without them, I would be nothing. It is completely unimaginable for me to think about a life without my parents but there are some people who do not have this blessing and are unaware of this love which we get from our parents. On seeing them, it feels very fortunate that I have a loving father and a caring mother. My only aim now is to provide my parents with the best of everything because they deserve the best after all such sacrifices they did for me.

It is a gesture of gratitude for the sacrifices, nurturing and care, emotional strength of parents, as they see their children grow up through a series of phases and beyond. Not just a provider of material needs, parents also take on more important roles of a guide and mentor which has a salutary effect on their child’s/children’s attitude and behaviour. This constant flow of positive energy from the parent to the child nourishes and strengthens the family bond and sustains for a lifetime. Parents have an imperative and indispensable role in starting a family, which brings with it a host of responsibilities and commitments.

May the Heavenly Father guide and protect them always.

