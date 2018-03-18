A serious tactical error

In a major Naxal attack, nine CRPF troops were killed due to a tactical error by the forces in Chhattisgarh. The armoured vehicle of the troops was blasted by Naxals and such serial killings send a wrong message about security measures in such sensitive areas. The Government headed by the Home Ministry is not capable of stopping such fatal Naxalite attacks in the recent past. It appears as though there is no Union Home Ministry in India as such types of attacks are common and there is no one to control. This shows the callous attitude of the State and Central Government in controlling such gruesome attack on our Jawans and Police. As usual, the State home ministry generally issues a statement that the matter is investigated and also trying to ascertain whether proper security procedures were followed or not. This ought to have been done before the incident. Instead there was a tactical error and the Naxals strike twice in for hours to cause heavy casualty of the troops. It is time to beef up security in the Naxal-prone areas of Chhattisgarh before the situation goes out of hand. Last year 12 CRPF troops were killed by Maoists and it is time to arrest such killings with proper vigil in sensitive areas and give no scope for tactical error.

M R Jayanthi

