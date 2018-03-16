“Intelligence is the ability to adapt to change,” this is voiced by a fighter personality who didn’t have the most comfortable existence but he beat so many odds to become something pretty incredible. Stephen Hawking was one of the most beloved scientists in this generation — not only for his intellect, but also for his wit and humour. He never failed to inspire us, be it through his research or through his attitude towards life and style of living.

Stephen Hawking is a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose legacy will live on for many years to come. The beloved British scientist breathed his last on March 14 at his home in Cambridge, England at the age of 76. As said by Lawrence M. Krauss, an American-Canadian theoretical physicist and cosmologist that, “A star just went out in the cosmos”, is not an exaggeration. Hawking, the iconic thinker bravely fought all odds that life aimed at him and became a pioneer in the world of theoretical physics.

The daredevil persona, in his early young age, noticed that he was little clumsier than usual. He developed a passion for Mathematics after he attended St Albans School and was admired for his sharp brilliant mind. In 1962 he graduated with a first class degree in natural sciences. His research on cosmology and general relativity began at the University of Cambridge in 1963, he met his love of life and things were on a fab track, just when the biggest shock hit him. At the age of 21, Hawking was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, a rare neurological disease that damages the nerve cells responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movement. Gradually his physical abilities continued to decline and his doctors had given him just two more years to live but he laughed at destiny and lived for another 56 years being strong, bold and fearless. He put forth theories on cosmology, general relativity and quantum gravity, explained the behaviour of black hole and examined the origin of universe. In 2010, in his bestselling book “The Grand Design”, he backed a radical new idea that states there is more than one universe.

“I have so much that I want to do. I hate wasting time,” Stephen Hawking said once. That’s not all! His witty take on life will always inspire us to make the most of our lifetime.

This spirited icon’s happiness was off-limits when he experienced zero gravity while riding a modified jet that flew a rollercoaster trajectory to create the impression of microgravity. “It was amazing … I could have gone on and on,” the celebrated British physicist said. His words — “One, remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Two, never give up work. Work gives you meaning and purpose and life is empty without it. Three, if you are lucky enough to find love, remember it is there and don’t throw it away” or “The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance; it is the illusion of knowledge” or “However difficult life may seem, there’s always something you can do and succeed at”, represent human lives of every generation.

Rest in peace Stephen Hawking! You are the rock star of science. May we have more wonders like you on the earth!

