Abolition of dynastic politics

It refers to re-emergence of third front as visualised by Telangana Chief Minister KCR Rao and supported by several other political groups and parties to counter fast-increasing effect of BJP even in areas with its earlier negligible presence. Third-fronts have many-a-times experimented and bitterly failed in the country because of selfish political interests of bosses controlling parties of so-formed third-fronts which often are like parallel rail-lines never destined to join each other. Even bitter-most political rival BSP has now supported SP in by-elections to Lok Sabha from Gorukhpur and Phulpur.

If third-front leaders really want to stall winning spree of BJP, they should join together to force UPA chairperson to do away with dynastic policy of her party by crowning some acceptable leader as party-President in place of his son. It will provide country a healthy democracy with two strong national parties rather than too many self-centred political parties run like family business-shops. Rather smaller political parties then can merge into a democratic (rather than presently dynastic Congress) rather than once again experimenting on a third-front. Congress should take lesson from BJP to make it stronger by inducing democracy and doing away with dynasty in the party.

Madhu Agrawal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)