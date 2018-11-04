For superstar Salman Khan, Abu Dhabi has been like a second home and the shooting of his next “Bharat”, which concluded in the UAE capital recently, was a thrilling and an enjoyable experience.

The star-studded cast and crew of the Bollywood film completed their shoot in Abu Dhabi after an intensive 15 days of filming which included 10 Indian superstars and spanned across three locations.

“There are close cultural ties between India and Abu Dhabi, which is one of the reasons I love coming here. Having spent more time in Abu Dhabi than in India over the last year, it certainly feels like a second home for me. It has been an exciting, thrilling and enjoyable experience to shoot ‘Bharat’ here,” Salman said.

The production shot in the stunning Liwa desert and purpose-built sets that replicated an oilfield in the 1970s were situated at Al Wathba and Al Ain. The production also made use of award-winning backlot of twofour54, which is home to the Gulf city’s media and entertainment industry, at KIZAD, where they created an Arabian marketplace.

According to “Bharat” director Ali Abbas Zaffar, Abu Dhabi is a “filmmakers’ paradise thanks to the diverse array of locations you can choose from and the incredible support and talent twofour54 provides”.

Due to release in cinemas during Eid Ul Fitr 2019, “Bharat” is an official adaptation of the 2014 Korean film “Ode to My Father”, which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man.

The cast also includes Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi.