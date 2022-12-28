Image: PTI

After being granted bail in the money laundering case, former Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said allegations against him were baseless and unsupported by evidence.

“Param Bir Singh (then Mumbai Police commissioner), in an affidavit submitted in court, stated that the accusations made against me were based on hearsay, and that he had no evidence against me,” Deshmukh told reporters on Wednesday.

The former state minister walked free after all formalities for his release were completed and sureties furnished. Deshmukh’s advocate Aniket Nikam said the CBI had moved another application on Tuesday, seeking an extension or stay on the order granting him bail. However, the prayer was rejected by the high court, he added.

Among the bail conditions imposed by the HC is that Deshmukh cannot leave Mumbai without the prior approval of the trial court and must cooperate with the investigation.

Deshmukh was granted a conditional bail by the Bombay High Court on December 12, on a bond of Rs 1 lakh. The CBI had filed an application for a stay order to challenge the order in the Supreme Court.

The HC granted a stay on its order for 10 days, which was later extended till December 27. However, on Tuesday, the plea for a further extension of the bail order was rejected by the high court.