He is a master when it comes to literary adaptations but director Vishal Bhardwaj says translating Salman Rushdie’s “Midnight’s Children” for Netflix is his most daunting project till now.

The filmmaker, who gave an Indian flavour to Shakespearean tragedies — “Macbeth” (Maqbool), “Othello” (Omkara) and “Hamlet” (Haider), is confident that “Midnight’s Children”, which has already been made into a film by Deepa Mehta, is best suited for the series format.

“All the adaptation and work I have done before is nothing compared to this. It is a beautiful piece of work and one of the best books I have ever read. I feel very blessed that I am given this chance but at the same time I am very scared. I hope I will be able to do justice to it,” Bhardwaj told an agency.

The director said he met Rushdie after coming on board.

“Yes, I met him. He wanted to know my take on the adaptation. When I told him about my vision for his material, he was very happy. He said, ‘You are the right person because this vision is so unique to the book’,” he said.