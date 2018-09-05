Actor Adil Hussain has announced that his film “What Will People Say” has been declared as the official entry of Norway for the 2019 Academy Awards.

The 54-year-old actor took to Facebook to share the news of the Iram Haq-directed film’s selectionfor best foreign language film Oscar consideration.

“Our film #WhatWillPeopleSay is just been declared as the #Norwegian official entry into #Oscars 2019.

“Big Congratulations to Iram Haq, Maria Mozhdah, Ekavali Khanna and cast and Crew members! We hope that our film will finally be one of the films to be Nominated in Foreign Film Category at the Oscars in 2019,” Adil wrote.

The film, which is a joint production of Norway, Germany, Sweden, France and Denmark, had its world premiere last year at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The story follows 16-year-old Nisha who is caught with her Norwegian boyfriend by her conservative parents and sent against her will to a small town in Pakistan to live with the extended family.