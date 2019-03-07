Aditya Roy Kapur shared the first look of his character Dev Chaudhry from the upcoming multi starrer film ‘Kalank’ and standing amidst heavy fire Aditya looks fierce yet calm at the same time.

The makers of the film are successfully keeping the audience on their toes by unveiling the character posters one after another, leaving the fans asking for more. Earlier today, Varun Dhawan shared a picture on Twitter introducing his character Zafar from ‘Kalank’ to fans.

Aditya, Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit took to their Instagram accounts and introduced Dev to the fans.

“The man who’s defines nobility! Presenting Aditya Roy Kapur as Dev,” Alia wrote. While MAdhuri Described the character as “Regal, Righteous and Proud”.

“A virtuous heart with an uncorrupted mind. Presenting Dev Chaudhry,” posted Karan Johar, who is helming the production of ‘Kalank.’

This film is one of Karan’s most anticipated films of all times, especially considering it’s star studded cast list which includes Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Karan Johar on Wednesday penned an emotional note along with sharing the first look for his upcoming production ‘Kalank’ as well.

Karan Johar too tweeted the same with fans and shared that Zafar ‘flirts with life and danger.’

This will be Alia and Varun’s fourth collaboration after working together in blockbusters like ‘Student of the Year’, ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’.

The film is set to hit the big screens on April 19, 2019.