Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said that advanced technologies are highly available to police in order to prevent crime in the state.

“Andhra Pradesh government is providing telephone, internet and TV at a nominal price.

Currently, technologies are highly available to police. They have drones, body-worn cameras, smart mobiles and what not. We need to use technology efficiently to prevent crime,” Naidu said, while interacting with Sub-inspector trainees of 2017-18 batch in Andhra Pradesh’s Amaravati city.

“Post bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh is facing many issues. But we are trying to construct a new and innovative state rule for all. All lucky ones are going to be a part of it in the coming future at various levels. During former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s regime, I asked him to set up task force for revolutionising telecom sector. Now, we are enjoying its fruits,” he added.

Pointing out over the security cover in the state, Naidu said the law and order is significant for a civilised society.

“I plan to initiate computerized forensic database in the state that will resolve many cases. Because if a single police constable commits a mistake; the blame comes on the government….so I’m trying to prevent all such cases. We are planning to fix CCTV cameras all over the state so that we can use them in real time to prevent crime,” Naidu noted.

“A total of 652 Sub-inspector trainees (SIs) will be trained and are going to be inducted all across the state for better perseverance,” the Chief Minister concluded.