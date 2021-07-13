Advocate Ujjwal Nikam refutes rumours of entering politics

Special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, who has been involved in a number of important cases at the state and national levels, is now in talks to enter politics. The reason for this discussion is that Shiv Sena leader and Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde met Ujjwal Nikam on Saturday (July 10).

The question is whether he will join Shiv Sena after this visit. Even before this, there was talk of his joining the NCP. But the sudden meeting between Eknath Shinde and Nikam has raised eyebrows.

I will not join any political party, “Nikam said, adding that he had offered to contest the Lok Sabha. But I denied it. I have old ties with Shiv Sena leaders. But there was no political discussion during the meeting with Shinde.”