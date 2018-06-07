The Afghanistan government is set to release at least 269 more prisoners affiliated with the former militant group Hezb-e-Islami in regard with the peace accord signed in late 2016.

The decision to release more inmates of Hezb-e-Islami was taken during the meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) presided over by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, reported Khaama Press, citing, the office of the President, ARG Palace, as saying, in a statement.

During the meeting, the authorities presented the schedule of the release of Hezb-e-Islami prisoners.

According to the statement, the participants of the meeting reviewed the list and essential decisions were taken in connection with the release of the inmates.

Hezb-e Islami was the former militant group which has reconciled with the government.

The prisoners are being released in accordance with the agreement reached between the Afghan government and Hezb-e-Islami for the conclusion of the peace deal which was inked late in the year of 2016, the report said.

This recent development comes after a couple of when in January at least 75 Hezb-e-Islami prisoners were released from Kabul’s Puli Charkhi prison.