Afghanistan: Security forces kill 63 militants in 24 hours

At least 63 militants including 14 belonging to the terrorist organisation Islamic State (IS) had been killed in operations by the Afghan security forces in the past 24 hours.

Tolo News quoted Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) as saying that the operations were launched in Nangarhar, Uruzgan, Farah, Kandahar and Paktia provinces on Saturday.

Afghan forces also discovered several weapons and explosive devices during the operations, MoD Deputy Spokesman Mohammad Radmanish said.

No insurgent group has commented on the incident so far.