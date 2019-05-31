Admiral Karambir Singh on Friday took over as the 24th Chief of Indian Navy. He took charge from outgoing Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lamba.

It is worth mentioning that the Armed Forces Tribunal on Wednesday cleared the way for Vice Admiral Karambir Singh to become the next Navy Chief. It deferred for four weeks the matter of Vice Admiral Bimal Verma which seeks to quash Singh’s appointment.

Admiral Karambir Singh said, “My predecessors made sure that the Navy has a solid foundation and has reached new heights. It’ll be my endeavour to continue with their efforts and provide the nation with a Navy that’s strong, credible and ready to meet security challenges in the maritime domain.”

The Defence Ministry had also rejected Vice Admiral Bimal Verma’s plea, challenging the appointment of Singh as the next Navy chief. Vice Admiral Bimal Verma had questioned the government’s decision to ignore seniority and appoint his junior as the next Navy chief. The ministry said that the government was satisfied with the parameters of selection and based on an assessment. Vice Admiral Verma was considered but found unsuitable.