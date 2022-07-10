Image: Twitter @bishnoikuldeep

On Sunday MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi from the congress party, Adampur met Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda who was warming to the BJP after the cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha polls.

As per the report, Bishnoi was expelled from all the positions of the congress party last month and recently he met BJP with two senior leaders in New Delhi and heaped praises on them.

MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi who is the younger son of former Harayana Chief Minister late Bhajan Lal had posted pictures of his meeting with two senior leaders of the BJP.

There are many speculations revolving around Bishnoi’s next move after being expelled from the Congress party and also when he cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha Polls.

Recently a tweet was been shared by Bishnoi on social media in Hindi which said “ It was a real Honor and Pleasure to meet Amit Shah”. He also stated, “ A true statesman, I felt his aura and charisma in my interactions with him. His vision for India is awe-inspiring.”

While sharing the information about meeting the leaders of the BJP, Bishnoi also wrote that “ He felt very proud to meet Nadda”. He also said, “ His easy-going and humble nature sets him apart”.

In a statement, Bishnoi said “ The BJP has seen unprecedented heights under Nadda who has ably led the party. “ I wish him good health and a long life”. After the cross-voting, Bishnoi which Bishnoi went through last month said, “ He was consulting with his supporters to decide on his next course of action”.

When the media asked if he was in touch with BJP leaders then Bishnoi replied “ His next step would be in the interests of the people of Haryana and his constituency”.

In Haryana, the main opposition party is the Congress party which is assured of one Rajya Sabha seat by virtue of the number of MLAs it has in the 90- member assembly. However, Congress candidate Ajay Maken failed to secure the berth after Bishnoi cross-voted but the vote of an MLA was declared invalid.

BJP’s Krishan Lal Panwar and the saffron party-backed independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma were elected for the two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana.