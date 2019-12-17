Late on Monday night, a 32-year-old man committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol after his attempts to kill his sister and her husband failed. The incident took place around 9 pm. The deceased was identified as Batukeshwar Trilokinath Tiwari who was unhappy with his sister as she had married a man from a different caste.

The police said that Tiwari’s sister had fled from Uttar Pradesh and had got married to Rohit Singh, six months ago and started living with her husband in Kandivali. According to Tiwari’s sister and her husband’s statement, Tiwari came with a country made pistol to Mumbai to kill the couple. After reaching his sister’s house he first attacked her and tried to kill her husband first.

However, the duo somehow managed to escape and locked the door from outside. Later on, Tiwari allegedly shot himself and committed suicide. Soon after the incident, the couple informed the police. According to the couple Tiwari had earlier threatened them. The police have registered an accidental death report case and the body was taken for postmortem. Further probe is on.