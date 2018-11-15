With an eye on elections due next year, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday proposed redevelopment of various slum pockets in the megacity.

Speaking at a meeting to discuss slum redevelopment, State Housing Minister Prakash Mehta said slums at Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, Shantisagar police residence and Kamraj Nagar in suburban Mumbai would be redeveloped.

He said the area covered by Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar slum in suburban Ghatkopar and Kamraj Nagar slum is 155 acres.

“The issue of redevelopment of these slums is pending for many years. In 2007, the issue was raised by then chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh of Congress in the Assembly. At that time, he assured that the development will be done through a township,” Mehta said.

The minister said the redevelopment process was delayed due to a report submitted by officers.

“Now, this temporary deferment is removed and a decision has been taken to develop these slums through a township,” he said.

The minister directed the officials to submit the report within a month about the proposed scheme and consider it as a “special project”.

“The report should mention the present status of the schemes, difficulties, after discussing the matter with the developers. The report should also suggest ways for financial investment by the government to carry forward this scheme,” Mehta said.

He said the final decision will be taken after submitting the report to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Slumdwellers is a major constituency for various political parties in Mumbai.