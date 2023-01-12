Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Mumbai on January 19 for the inauguration of Metro projects and many projects for the development of Mumbai. But, opposition leaders in Maharashtra believe that these are all fake promotions before the BMC elections and asked why the election commission is not declaring the date for the BMC elections.

Anant Bhiku Nar, Shivsena’s former Corporator told Afternoon Voice, “Projects and tenders passed by the BJP are only for promotions before the elections and all fake hopes are been given to people but they won’t win this time”.

Former corporator of Shiv Sena (UBT) Dilip Shinde, said, “BJP is trying all its strategies but PM Modi’s visit in Mumbai will not create much impact”.

Sadanand Waman Parab, Shiv Sena (UBT) ex-corporator, said, “It is all BJP strategy to win BMC elections. Even elections are purposely kept on hold but we are sure of winning the elections and PM Modi’s visit before elections will not make any difference”.

Anil Kokil, Shiv Sena (UBT) worker said, “PM Modi’s visit to Mumbai will not create any impact and Shiv Sena party has been working for many years and we are confident in winning the elections.”

Bhalchandra Shirsat, BJP, former Corporator said, “Uddhav Thackeray government was not able to complete any projects proposed by BMC though being in power but after the formation of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis government, there are many pending projects are completed. BJP wants to take over BMC”.

Aakash Raj Purohit, BJP former Corporator said, “Shiv Sena is not working in favour of the people and we are only working for people. If BMC is taken over by the BJP then entire issues faced under BMC will be taken care of by PM Modi”.

Preeti Sharma Menon, an AAP spokesperson said, “ED Sarkaar has failed in Maharashtra and BJP is trying its strategy of calling PM Modi to Mumbai. This is all election strategy to win and this is why BMC elections are kept on hold for so long”.