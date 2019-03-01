A farmer has allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district and his kin has claimed he was unable to repay a bank loan, a senior police official said on Friday.

Laxmansingh Vitthalsingh Pardeshi (48) hanged himself at his home in Rajputwadi village in the district’s Karjat tehsil on Thursday night, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sudarshan Mundhe said.

The deceased’s son, Rajendra, said his father had taken a loan from a cooperative bank here and was unable to repay it and the prevailing drought had created more stress.

Pardeshi is survived by his wife, daughter and son.