India’s Rashtrapati Bhawan, or the Presidential Palace is partly visible due to smog as traffic plies on Rajapth, the ceremonial boulevard in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Toxic smog shrouds the Indian capital as air quality falls to hazardous levels with tens of thousands of people setting off massive firecrackers to celebrate the major Hindu festival of Diwali on Wednesday night. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

The level of dangerous pollutant particles in the air is touching a new high and it is very difficult to achieve a balance between rapid development and finding a way to keep its air safe and clean in a metro city like Mumbai. A balanced environment on earth is what makes the survival of species possible. Modern man has made great development in the fields of science and technology.



All the scientific advancement made by man has come at a cost of the degradation of our environment. The main cause for the degradation of the environment is pollution. Today, industries are part of a country’s economy. As a result, factories have been set up everywhere around the globe. The toxic substances released by these factories pollute the air and contaminate the water. The polluted air is responsible for a number of hazardous diseases in human and animals. Running of transport vehicles raises dust and cause noise as well. Chemical factories release harmful gas particles and fatal lead components, in small amounts may be. It is time to join hands to find out an amicable solution in disposing of toxic wastage in the best way possible.



The freshness of the air in your environment has a fundamental impact on the quality and length of your life. Air is more a necessity of life than either food or water. Imagine living in a city where a grey-brown, noxious haze or smog permeates. Imagine that its streets are filled with jam-packed traffic, a slow-moving assembly of vehicles which spew unhealthy exhaust fumes of carbon monoxide and other harmful chemicals.



The air is not pleasant to inhale and it gives you breathing trouble, makes you cough and wheeze. Your eyes water, your nose runs and you have headache . Many regular walkers would have experienced all this. Places like parks appoint sweepers to sweep around the time when morning walkers do their daily walking. Instead of getting fresh air inside the Park we get a share of dust swept out by the caretaker of the park. Similarly, when we travel in public places, the smokers spread smoke and part of the smoke is entering nostrils of the non-smokers as well. That is a pity indeed.

The suspended particulate concentration of the air has a significant impact on a person’s health. Bus drivers, two-wheeler riders, and auto rickshaw drivers are those who suffer most with chronic respiratory problems and diseases. Airborne lead from leaded petrol is a major air pollutant. In high concentrations, it is known to impair liver and kidney functions and is associated with the reduced mental development of infants and children. There are only three megacities in which suspended particulate matter concentration is, by and large within WHO-prescribed limits.



Air pollution deaths are increasing day by day and the high-level pollution is felt in Metro cities as the cities are cramped with high rise buildings and the increase in the number of vehicles on the road. To add to that number of Industries are located in outskirts throwing smoke, dirt, and chemical solution to the city on daily basis. People suffer from air pollution deaths from particulate matter and O zone. Rapid degradation is felt. People suffer from both Asthma and Bronchitis throughout the year and that makes the people suffer from breathing and sinus problem. The high-level pollution is the root cause for all the troubles and it is very difficult put forth this problem with a congenial atmosphere.



The lifeline of Mumbai, the local trains, where commuters cram themselves into the train every day and the other alternative transport services available are not used much to reduce the pollution level. There has been a 57 per cent rise in Ozone private vehicles in the past eight years and that is the major cause of the imbalance in pollution level in the Metro city. PUC check must be made stricter to reduce pollution in the main city. Quality of both Petrol and Diesel must be checked and more and more electrically operated vehicles should be put in use. A mix of dust, chemicals, pollen all add to the pollution and lead to various respiratory ailments in the city. The fuel burning by vehicles, power stations, and industries, construction activities, road dust, burning of garbage and use of wood and dung as cooking fuel all increase the pollution at its highest level. It is indeed a red alert.