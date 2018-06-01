Landing system upgrading work is going on rather smoothly and the flight movement is to be resumed as usual soon. The upgrading work caused undue delay in Airport operations. But to avoid near misses and hits at the airport in recent times remedial measures were taken up on war footing. Upgrading of landing system was overdue for a very long time and the work is undertaken during the school vacation time. Shortcomings in the airport will have to be corrected to make smooth landing and take off from the Mumbai airport. The airport authorities were informed about the work well in advance and the work is proceeding rather smoothly. Mumbai airport need such an upgrading for the landing big planes and to streamline both landing and take off of planes. The calibration work to check the upgraded work is completed and the upgraded ILS on the main runaway, in all will be available soon.

Abhishek Ramaswamy

