Ajay Devgn shuns violence

Ajay Devgn, whose film Tanhaji is set to release this week, is the latest celebrity to come out against violence. He says that violence is not the solution to any problem.

While he was unclear on what transpired behind the attacks at the Jawaharlal Nehru University. He said that he had been watching the news since morning and that it was very conflicting. He said till the time it is not clear who has done what, he wouldn’t want to comment. He however said what was happening was very sad. He added that till the time one person is not fully aware, that person shouldn’t speak and add to the confusion. He said that it is stupid to think it is complicit. He said that they can’t add fuel to fire.

The actor further said that whoever is doing this, is doing a wrong thing. Violence is not the solution of this; it is only harming the country. He said that whenever they say something, it is taken seriously either in a good way or a bad way.