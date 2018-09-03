Former England captain Alastair Cook, country’s highest run-getter in Test cricket, has decided to retire after the fifth and final match against India at the Oval, starting September 7.

The 33-year-old Cook, who will call time on his career after playing 161 Tests, has so far scored 12,254 runs at an average of 44.88 with 32 hundreds and 56 half centuries. His highest Test score of 294 came against India at Birmingham during the 2011 series.

Cook has had a poor series against India so far, scoring only 109 runs in seven innings across four Test matches. His place in the Test side was under scanner and the former skipper could very well read what was on cards.

“After much thought and deliberation over the last few months I have decided to announce my retirement from international cricket at the end of this Test series against India,” Cook said in an ECB statement.

“Although it is a sad day, I can do so with a big smile on my face knowing I have given everything and there is nothing left in the tank. I have achieved more than I could have ever imagined and feel very privileged to have played for such a long time alongside some of the greats of the English game,” Cook said.