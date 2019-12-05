Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt has confessed that she has been suffering from depression since her childhood days.

Opening up about her in an exclusive interview to a news agency, she said, I was diagnosed with clinical depression when she was just 12 years old.

In her book — ‘I’ve Never Been(un) Happier’ she has opened up about her struggle of battling with this mental disease.

“I have been living with depression since I was 12 years old and now it’s been 20 years with depression. The book is about my journey with depression and my experiences, how I have lived with it, gone through it and how I dealt with it and what I learnt from it.”

In reply to a question about depression, she said: “Just like you go to a doctor to treat diabetes, similarly you must go to a doctor to treat mental illness. There is a cure for it. It does not mean that you are crazy.”