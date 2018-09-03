Bollywood actor Piyush Mishra has cleared the air around the controversy involving him and director Anurag Kashyap, saying that his recent statement about the latter was misquoted.

In an interview with a Hindi daily newspaper in August, Mishra had said that Anurag had lost his mind after ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’. He made some very bad movies like ‘Bombay Velvet’, ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’ and ‘Ugly’, the Bollywood actor added.

Speaking to a agency, Mishra said that the reporter misunderstood the emotions behind his statement. “Why will I say anything bad about Anurag? He is my closest creative partner and like a younger brother to me, and after creating ‘Sacred Games’, he has become an internationally acclaimed director.”

Reacting to the same, Kashyap said, “This is Pyush Bhai’s (Piyush Mishra) love for me, he only abuses the people he loves. Piyush Bahi is a very big man for me, my film ‘Gulal’ in a sense is his movie, because of his voice.”

“Even if he (Piyush Mishra) publically slaps me, I won’t feel bad, I’ll take it as his love and blessings,” the director added.

The two have worked together in many successful films including ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Gugal’, ‘Black Friday’ and ‘That Girl in Yellow Boots’.

While Mishra is currently working on a web series called ‘Law and Honour’, in which he will be playing a “Grey role”, Kashyap’s directorial ‘Manmarziyaan’ is all set to hit the theatres on September 14.