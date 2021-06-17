Always change your device password to one that is not predictable: Beenu Arora

Beenu Arora has been in the IT security industry for more than a decade. Currently, he is based in Melbourne, Australia with one of the big consulting firms. Beenu’s primary focus is in the areas of Vulnerability Assessments/Penetration Testing, Web Application Security Assessments, malware analysis and Incident handling & response.

Beenu is one of the firm’s global subject matter specialists in attack and penetration testing, malware analysis, mobile security, cybersecurity and web application security. Beenu Arora gave his valuable inputs on smartphone hacks.

With branded smartphones, even today phone hacking is possible?

Yes, with advances in technology, the hacking mechanism and tools used for cyberattacks such as phone hacking are simultaneously evolving. Therefore, irrespective of the Phone model and operating systems used in it, even a single loophole may make the device vulnerable to attack.

How can someone force access into another’s phone or its communications?

There are several types of phone hacking methods, ranging from hacking into someone’s voicemail to stealing sensitive data stored on one’s smartphone. Hackers can access or attack the device with help of vulnerabilities or even by abusing the Operating System APIs, and Exploits (i.e., png exploit).

What is telephone hacking by Brute force?

Brute force is a type of cyberattack wherein the software methodically generates an input key in order to guess the correct value of a password of the device. In most cases, it involves a trial-and-error approach used by attackers for cracking a secure device.

Who can be most vulnerable to phone hacking?

Phone hacking generally involves any method to force access into any device or its communication which could be an attack ranging from advanced security breaches to listening into unsecured internet connections. As this can happen to all kinds of phones and Operating Systems, anyone can be vulnerable to these attacks.

What should one do If their smartphone has been hacked?

The first and foremost step to be taken when your phone is hacked is to identify and remove the malware. Once you’ve established that the phone has been hacked, it’s important to reset the device to the previous backup files and uninstall the recently installed applications. Another important step is to remove saved credit cards or banking details being used by any financial or online shopping services and even changing the passwords to your accounts. Also, keep an eye out for any fraudulent transactions and in case there are any unauthorized transactions, be sure to report these to your bank.

How can one cut those cyber criminals out of their personal tech?

There are several ways to stop cybercriminals from accessing the personal information stored in their phones. Some of the recommended prevention tips are:

Enabling Two-factor authentication in login pages

Always clear out your web history and cache

Using a complex password and securing it using a password lock mechanism

Refraining from storing your credentials on your device

How cybercriminals try to combat and bypass antivirus protection?

Cybercriminals bypass the antivirus protection in devices by using the following techniques:

Code packing

Code mutation

Masking the code on sites

Stealth techniques by blocking antivirus program

What are SMS Attacks and Mobile Malware Threats?

SMS attacks are created and distributed by cybercriminals to target a victim’s mobile device. In most cases, SMS attacks contain variants of a Trojan that are used to fetch user information and send unauthorized text messages without the users’ knowledge.

How to know if someone is hacking your phone?

Some of the common identifications or signs that can indicate that your phone has been hacked are:

High data usage

Faster battery consumption

Slow device performance

Unknown outgoing calls or messages to premium numbers

Strange pop-ups and ads displayed in-between applications

What is your advice to phone users to prevent getting hacked?

Some of the basic precautions you can take to avoid being hacked are listed below: