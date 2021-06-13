Stay protected from cybercriminals and safeguard the smartphones

With the increased numbers of cyber threats and smartphones being compromised by hackers, a cyber expert and IT professional Rajesh Sharma while speaking to our Editor-in-Chief Vaidehi Taman, shared some tips and ways one can stay protected from these random attacks.

With branded smartphones in market, are users still vulnerable to hacking?

Yes, iPhone owners are more at risk to get hacked than those of other phone brands. Sony, Nokia, and Huawei are the safest phones to have.

How can someone force access into a phone or its communications?

By compromising a smartphone user’s account which is used in a phone, or by installing spy apps on smartphones.

What is telephone hacking by Brute force?

It is done through Brute forcing android or iPhone authentication pin.

Who can be most vulnerable to phone hacking?

Social account users like Instagram, Tiktok etc. and iPhone users.

What one should do if his smartphone has been hacked?

Firstly, he needs to disable the data and Wi-Fi of his smartphone. Secondly, look for suspicious apps and permissions, and uninstall them. Thirdly, change passwords of accounts and enable fingerprint authentication.

How can one be safe from cybercriminals and protect their gadgets?

Keeping your phones and gadgets up to date Monitor permissions of unknown apps, games Use Multi-factor authentication (MFA) or fingerprint authentication for all social accounts Change passwords once in 45 days Don’t connect to public Wi-Fi or do banking transactions through it

How cybercriminals try to combat and bypass antivirus protections?

By gaining access to the user’s account which is the primary account configured in the phone or gaining permissions through vulnerable apps.

What are SMS attacks and mobile malware threats?

Mobile malware is malicious software specifically designed to target mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, intending to gain access to the private data of the user.

SMS attacks involve the creation and distribution of malware by cybercriminals designed to target a victim’s mobile device. These Trojans, in turn, are designed to make unauthorized calls or send unauthorized texts without the user’s knowledge or consent.

How to know if someone is hacking your phone?

Following are the things one can notice if their phone is compromised or hacked:

Your phone is freezing often, and apps are crashing Frequent random ads popping up on the screen Unknown apps running in the background Excessive permissions to apps If you are experiencing poor performance Bizarre and unusual behaviour Excessive battery usage Increased data usage

What is your advice to phone users to prevent getting hacked or compromised?

Monitor permissions of unknown apps, games Avoid installing unknown apps or direct APKs Use two-factor authentication or fingerprint authentication for social accounts and mobile Change passwords once in 45 days Use VPN or Tor like services Check safety ratings of apps before installing Install play protect

These tips can help you protect yourself from cybercriminals and future threats.