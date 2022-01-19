Interview | “I do not want voters to vote based on religion or caste” – BJP leader Savio Rodrigues

Savio Rodrigues, a BJP leader from Goa shared his views on the upcoming Goa Assembly Polls 2022, with our editor-in-chief, Vaidehi Taman, the excerpts are as follows:

What are the challenges to BJP in the forthcoming elections?

Unemployment post-COVID crisis. Restarting mining. Tourism impetus. Infrastructure to boost economic activities while balancing ecological sensitivities.

How do you analyse elections in the present situation?

Our aim is to win the people of Goa. There could be a few that might talk about the anti-incumbency factor but I believe the work of BJP over the last 10-years has been appreciated and people will repose their faith in a BJP-led government.

Can Shiv Sena dent BJP, by sharing votes?

Shiv Sena is a car without a number plate or air in its tyres in Goa. They have no standing in Goa.

Who has a stronghold on Goa other than BJP?

Traditionally Congress they have failed so far to recalibrate its strength and voter confidence. But AAP has made good inroads in 5 to 6 constituencies in the state.

What are the biggest achievements of the BJP?

BJP has had several crowns to their heads in the last ten years especially when the Late Manohar Parrikar took his vision ahead. Infrastructure to cater to future economic activity has been a core focus of the government and I believe in the years ahead it will reshape the socio-economic destiny of Goa.

Is the beef ban being applicable to Goa, amid the topic of saving cows?

Beef is not banned in Goa. Cow slaughter was banned in 1978 under the MGP government. Cow slaughter has been regulated under the Goa Meat Complex to keep illegal cow slaughter under control. So, the beef ban propaganda is just that propaganda.

Goa is a tourist place, it is known for drugs and gambling, what BJP has done to make it drugs free?

Drugs and gambling are a portrayal of Goa by Bollywood and some sections of the media. Drugs are a menace across India and not just in Goa. Goa Police has been cracking down on the drug menace and it will continue to do so. Casinos in Goa is a legitimate economic activity. It has been positioned as a tourism activity and contributes to Goa economy. Illegal gambling in Goa has been illegal tackles effectively by the Goa Police.

Goa Tourism has much more to offer than the image of drugs and gambling. Tourism in Goa is also spiritual, ecological and village-based.

What is your personal experience with BJP as one of the party workers?

I have just joined the BJP but the Late Manohar Parrikar has been my mentor for the last decade, so I have always been connected with the BJP style of politics. My idea of nationalism resonates with the idea of nationalism of BJP. My commitment is to take forward Mr Parrikar’s vision of a Better Goa and strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission of a Better India.

What are your personal plans for making Goa a safe and better place?

My focus is Employment, Enterprise, Economy, Ecological and Empowerment. My aim is to empower women and youth in my constituency and Goa.

Why unemployment is a bigger issue in Goa?

We need to encourage entrepreneurship and economic activity to spur forth jobs in the private sector. We need to stop selling this dependency on government jobs and encourage Young Goa towards creating economic activity and thus creating jobs.

Where do BJP lack and what is party strength?

BJP can certainly do better. We must ensure that people from all 40 constituencies benefit from the BJP government. Our strength is the legacy of Late Manohar Parrikar and the belief people in Goa have in Prime Minister Modi.

Your message for Goa voters?

I do not want voters to vote based on religion or caste. Vote for me or any candidate based on the integrity, education, and plan of the candidate.