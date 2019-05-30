While the grand swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is a while away, reports are around that JP Nadda is likely to replace Amit Shah as the BJP President as there are talks around Shah being a part of the Modi 2.0 cabinet.

JP Nadda is a 55-year-old BJP leader and a Rajya Sabha member; he is also the parliamentary board secretary of BJP and is known as one of the prime strategists in the party. Health Minister Nadda is supposed to be the leading figure of the ruling party. He is expected to work closely with Amit Shah and he is reportedly taking the charge of the election campaign strategy in the upcoming assembly elections in the states like Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Haryana which will go to poll sometime in September. Moreover, Jammu and Kashmir too have a possibility to see the polls while capital Delhi will also go to the polls early next year. Holding the post of the party President, JP Nadda will also be focussing on the southern part of the country and expanding its footprint there.

As we know that Nadda was given the responsibility of the recently-concluded LS elections in Uttar Pradesh, the party in the state bagged 62 out of the 80 seats. However, apart from predicting that the BJP would witness a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha polls, Nadda also claimed that the BJP would win 74 in UP.

Nadda is a three-time MLA in the Himachal Assembly and was appointed a minister in 2014.