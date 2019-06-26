After receiving security threats from terror outfits the government has made a foolproof plan to enhance security of Amarnath pilgrims. Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik had submitted a presentation to Home Minister Amit Shah who is on a two day visit to Jammu & Kashmir.

According to reports, this time terrorists are planning to use hand grenade and IED blast to spread terror during Amarnath Yatra. An official from the Home department stated that no lapses in security will be permitted during Amarnath Yatra. The Yatra which commences on July 1 will be manned by 45,000 jawans. In 2015, 16,000 jawans and 35,000 jawans from Jammu & Kashmir police and paramilitary forces were posted for providing security to pilgrims. In order to beef up the security normal traffic will be halted at high alert roads and sensitive areas.