As Shweta Bachchan Nanda turned 45 on Sunday, her father Amitabh Bachchan and brother Abhishek Bachchan wished the birthday girl in the sweetest way possible.

The doting dad took to his Instagram account and shared a collage of pictures which features him with his beloved daughter and wife Jaya Bachchan.

“Happy birthday to the best daughter in the World .. how beautifully you have grown,” he wrote alongside the post.



Abhishek, who shares a beautiful bond with his sister, made the birthday girl feel special by posting a throwback picture of the two to wish Shweta on her birthday.

The adorable picture features the Bachchan siblings enjoying ice creams.

“Happy birthday to the big sis!! Thankfully, my hand-mouth coordination has improved since then!!! Have a wonderful day and an ever better year, Shwetdi. Love you,” he captioned the post.



Meanwhile, birthday wishes poured in for Shweta in the comments section. Deepika Padukone wrote: “Oh my god, it’s my most favourite person’s happy birthday!” while Katrina Kaif extended birthday wishes by writing, “Happy birthday, Shweta. You are the best.”

Shweta and Abhishek are one of the favourite sibling duos from B-town. Although Shweta is not into the acting business like her family, she is spotted at numerous events and occasions with the Bachchan family.

Recently, Shweta had graced the couch of the popular chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ with her brother. The sibling duo was seen at their candid best while revealing a completely new side of herself to the audience.

Shweta made her debut as an author with the fictional novel ‘Paradise Towers’ last year. She also recently launched a fashion label named ‘MxS’ in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising.